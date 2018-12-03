ALUMNUS OF THE YEAR: Pietro Beccari, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, will be honored by the University of Parma on Dec. 21.

Beccari will be the first recipient of the University’s “Alumnus of the Year” prize, a new recognition the educational institution is introducing this year to honor alumni who have distinguished themselves professionally. Beccari graduated with a degree in economics in 1992.

The award will be presented by the university dean Paolo Andrei and a speech by Beccari will follow the ceremony.

Dior’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton appointed Beccari ceo of the couture house in November last year. He succeeded Sidney Toledano, who took over as executive chairman of LVMH Fashion Group.

Beccari joined Dior from Fendi, which he helped to propel beyond the billion-euro revenue mark by dropping its logo bags in favor of more upscale products, in addition to developing lifestyle destinations like Palazzo Fendi in Rome, comprising a boutique hotel and Zuma restaurant.

The executive joined Louis Vuitton in 2006 as director of strategy and marketing coordination, ultimately taking on responsibility for business units including ready-to-wear and accessories.

From 2009, he held the role of executive vice president of communications and marketing with worldwide responsibilities, developing both the accessories and rtw businesses, working with then-artistic director Marc Jacobs.

Before that, Beccari worked in international marketing at consumer products giant Reckitt Benckiser in Milan and Parmalat in New York for a few years before joining Henkel in Germany, where he worked for 10 years.