François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, tweeted his support of George Clooney’s call for a boycott of the Sultan of Brunei’s hotels over cruel anti-gay laws.

“I stand in solidarity with George Clooney against the enforcing of discriminatory, backward and inhuman laws in Brunei,” Pinault tweeted Monday on Kering’s Twitter.

Last week, Clooney called for a boycott of nine hotels because of their connection to Brunei, where homosexual acts will be punishable by death, beginning April 3. That’s the date when the nation of Brunei will start stoning and whipping to death any of its citizens that are proved to be gay.

In a guest article on Deadline Hollywood March 28, Clooney called for the public to join him immediately in boycotting nine hotels, three in the U.K., two in the U.S., two in France and two in Italy that are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency. They are the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Bel-Air in Los Angeles, the Dorchester in London, 45 Park Lane in London, Coworth Park in the U.K., Le Meurice in Paris, Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, Hotel Eden in Rome and hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan.

Clooney wrote, “The people who work there are kind and helpful and have no part in the ownership of these properties. But let’s be clear, every single time we stay or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery.”

Showing his support, Elton John on Saturday also called for a boycott of the nine Brunei-owned hotels, tweeting, “I commend my friend, George Clooney for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of Brunei, a place where gay people are brutalized, or worse — by boycotting the sultan’s hotels.

A spokeswoman for the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air didn’t return a phone call seeking comment Monday afternoon.

Back in 2014, WWD reported that Pinault called for a boycott on the Sultan of Brunei-owned Dorchester Collection of hotels, pending the introduction of strict Sharia law. At the time, Kering management requested that all group brands, which included Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Boucheron and Puma, not stay at such hotels as the Meurice and Plaza Athénée in Paris, the Principe di Savoia in Milan, the Dorchester in London and the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

At the time, a slew of events were relocated from the Beverly Hills Hotels including the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s pre-Oscar “Night Before” event, the Feminist Majority Foundation’s Global Women’s Rights Awards and The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast.