Pink Electrifies in Vintage Bob Mackie ‘Lightning Bolt’ Fringe Dress for American Music Awards 2022

The singer performed on stage paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John in one of Cher's original Bob Mackie dresses.

P!nk at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Meghan Trainor at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, wearing an electrifying black and gold dress designed by Bob Mackie.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the singer wore a vintage shimmering fringe dress in black and gold with a sheer lightning bolt down the center and a high neckline.

She coordinated the look with a pair of black crystal-embellished platform sandals, silver statement hoop earrings and lightning bolt-shaped earrings.

Pink worked with stylist Kim Bowen to create her look for the event.

P!nk at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

It’s been five years since Pink last attended the American Music Awards. On Instagram, she said she asked Bob Mackie and Cher if she could borrow some dresses.

Later in the evening, Pink took to the stage for a performance wearing one of Cher’s most famous Bob Mackie dresses, a pink gown with feather trim sleeves and beaded and crystal-embellished vertical stripes. She also accessorized with diamond jewelry from Lugano Diamonds.

P!nk at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

She opened the show dressed in a roller skater outfit with her song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and later switched into Cher’s Bob Mackie dress to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in August.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Pink performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For makeup, Pink worked with Kathy Jeung, who gave the singer an evening-ready look with a glossy pink lip, smoky eye shadow, a hint of blush and heavy mascara. For hair, the singer worked with Pam Wiggy to slick down her blond hair and part it to one side.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 22 of this year. TV personality Wayne Brady hosted the ceremony.

