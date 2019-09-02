LONDON — British actor Matthew Goode is the new face of the re-branded Pink Shirtmaker, previously known as Thomas Pink.

He is featured in the brand’s fall 2019 campaign, debuted on The Curve, London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus display screen, on Monday.

Christopher Zanardi-Landi, president and chief executive officer of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned men’s wear brand, said “The Crown” and “Downton Abbey” actor “embodies not only the Englishness of Pink and the sharpness of our cut, but also the sense of humor that’s deep in our veins.”

Pink also introduced its first bespoke line, with a new workshop in Vauxhall in London as a part of the relaunch.

Creative director John Ray, formerly creative director at Dunhill, also created the “smart shirt collection,” designed to be worn from day to evening, tucked in or worn loose.

Founded in 1984 by the Mullen brothers in London’s Chelsea, the brand offered a solution for the young men in the workplace back then who were looking for a classic shirt priced between the High Street and bespoke. LVMH purchased 70 percent of the shares in 1999 for around 48 million euros and bought the remaining 30 percent of the shares in 2003.

Zanardi-Landi and Ray were hired in 2017 to relaunch the brand. Zanardi-Landi, who’s worked around the world for LVMH and for companies including Cartier, Dunhill and Lanvin, said Pink wants to offer the sort of product — and customer experience — that he believes is missing in the industry.

A modern and clean new store concept has been rolled out in the brand’s Jermyn Street and Heathrow Airport stores. China, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the U.S. market are next for the British shirtmaker’s new store look.