REPURPOSED AND REDESIGNED: Up-and-coming London-based fashion designer Patrick McDowell has kicked off a sustainable collaboration with Italian contemporary brand Pinko.

A Central Saint Martins graduate, the designer unveiled his label in 2018 at London Fashion Week. In his lineups, McDowell uses reclaimed fabrics and ethically produced deadstock materials coming from the warehouses of brands such as Burberry and Swarovski.

In keeping with his low-carbon footprint approach to fashion, he and Pinko creative director Caterina Negra developed a capsule crafted from Pinko’s discarded pieces, which were deconstructed and reconstructed to create new designs, combining McDowell’s signature style and Pinko’s glam appeal.

“I am so thrilled that Pinko has taken this bold step toward a circular fashion industry,” McDowell said. “These steps are vital to show that not only can brands save unsold stock, but go one step further by ‘reimagining’ them into new, exciting and relevant collections for their customers.”

The first “Reimagine by Patrick McDowell” capsule will include patchwork denim, sequined shirts and blazers, as well as capes and coats embellished with jewelry-like details. In addition, the range will feature handbags.

The first fruits of the collaboration between Pinko and McDowell will be available for purchase from November at Pinko’s online and physical stores, as well as selected retailers.