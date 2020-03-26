OFF SCHEDULE: In light of the coronavirus emergency, Pirelli canceled the production and launch of the 2021 edition of its signature calendar. The company pledged to donate 100,000 euros to support the research and fight the COVID-19 spread instead.

“The production of the Pirelli Calendar has been stopped before, in 1967 and then from 1975 to 1983. The unprecedented COVID-19 emergency has forced us to do so again today,” said the company’s executive vice chairman and chief executive officer Marco Tronchetti Provera. “We will return to the project when the time is right, together with the people who were working on it with us.”

Pirelli didn’t disclose yet who it appointed to photograph the upcoming edition of the famed “The Cal.”

As reported, last year Paolo Roversi was tapped for the role. Inspired by Shakespeare’s best-known love story, the Italian photographer created the concept of “Looking for Juliet,” merging photography — partly shot in Verona — and, for the first time, film.

In particular, in an 18-minute short movie, Roversi cast himself as a film director who interviews actors for the role of Juliet. One-by-one, would-be Juliets — including Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Claire Foy and Mia Goth, among others — pass in front of his lens to portray the multifaceted character, displaying a broad range of emotions.

Previous Pirelli calendar photographers included Albert Watson, Tim Walker, Peter Lindbergh, Annie Leibovitz and Steven Meisel, among others.