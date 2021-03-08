SCHEDULES DIE HARD: With the resilient optimism that has defined its approach over the past year, Pitti Immagine released its schedule of physical trade shows hopefully taking place starting in June.

In particular, leading men’s wear fair Pitti Uomo is slated to run June 15 to 17 at the Fortezza da Basso location.

“We have decided to [shorten] Pitti Uomo from four to three days to meet the exhibitors’ demand for maximum concentration and costs saving,” explained Pitti Immagine general manager Agostino Poletto in a statement.

After the men’s wear event, Fortezza da Basso will host Pitti Bimbo and Taste, which are dedicated to children’s wear and to the food-and-wine business, respectively. The former is scheduled to take place June 23 to 25, while the latter postponed its April dates to run June 27 to 29.

Three-day, textile trade show Pitti Filati will open on June 30, taking place at the Stazione Leopolda location. The venue will also host Fragranze, which is dedicated to niche perfumery and is set to retain its traditional time slot, running Sept. 17 to 19.

As reported, in January Pitti Immagine forewent all winter editions of its events after a government order extended the suspension of physical trade shows in Italy to March, aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Pitti Uomo, Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo scheduled to run last month were therefore replaced by digital showcases on the Pitti Connect platform. Contents on the platform will be available until the first week of April to further encourage business opportunities between exhibitors and buyers.

Poletto said that the summer physical trade shows will still be flanked by the digital platform to “try to exploit all the possibilities of breadth and depth of service these two [formats] offer.”