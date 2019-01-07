PITTI’S STAMP: Pitti Immagine, the organizer behind the Pitti Uomo men’s wear trade show, is marking its 30th anniversary this year and to celebrate the milestone, Italy’s minister of economic development will issue a dedicated commemorative stamp.

Created by designer Italo Lupi, the stamp bears the black writing “Pitti Immagine 30 Anni [30 Years]” against a gray background and is crossed by colorful lines reminiscent of stitching and seams.

The stamp will be presented at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday during the inauguration event of the 95th edition of Pitti Uomo — the first day the stamp will be authorized for use. Pitti Uomo will run Jan. 8 to 11.

“Thirty years ago, the Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana started using the Pitti Immagine name … We wanted to remember this anniversary with an official event and nothing is more official than a stamp, a paper rectangle treasuring a discreet fascination and aura as something linked to history, even in the era of non-material communication and liquid society,” said Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine.

Flanking the issue of the commemorative stamp, Pitti will also mount “The Fashion Mailbox” exhibition, exploring the relationship between fashion and stamps from the 19th century onward. The display will include more than 80 stamps divided into three sections according to their provenance: Italy, Europe and the rest of the world. The exhibition will run at the Fortezza da Basso’s pressroom during the upcoming editions of Pitti Uomo; kid’s wear fair Pitti Bimbo (Jan. 17 to 19) and Pitti Filati (Jan. 23 to 25).