IN THE NAME OF ART: Pitti Immagine wants to reinforce its role in the cultural sector.

To achieve the goal, the Florence-based company has tapped fashion historian and art curator Olivier Saillard as its first artistic consultant.

Saillard, who served as director of Palais Galliera Muséè de la Mode de la Ville de Paris from 2010 to January 2018 and is also artistic director of footwear label J.M. Weston, will be in charge of the conception and realization of cultural events related to the trade shows organized by Pitti Immagine during the year.

Previously, Saillard developed several projects in collaboration with Pitti Immagine, including the “Dressing Like a Man” exhibition in 2011 and the “The Ephemeral Museum of Fashion,” a poetic show hosted in 2017 at the Costume Gallery of the Palazzo Pitti, combining historical costumes, vintage designer gowns and contemporary fashion creations.

In his new role, Saillard will also work with the Pitti Discovery Foundation to curate an exhibition on men’s fashion, developed in collaboration with the Museum of Fashion and Costume, which will open next June at Palazzo Pitti.