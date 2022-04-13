Pitti Immagine’s e-P Summit Moves to Florence in May

TO FLORENCE: The e-P Summit, the annual Pitti Immagine event that is committed to creating a dialogue between companies and the digital world, is moving to Florence for the first time after being held for almost 10 years in Milan.

The summit, which this year will be titled “Shaping the Digital Future of Fashion,” will take place May 4 and 5 at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence, with a new format and a new scientific direction.

According to Rinaldo Rinaldi, new scientific director of e-P summit and professor of the industrial engineering department at the University of Florence, “We decided to move the event to Florence because after many years, we realized that Florence is steadily becoming a city with a strong international vocation and the companies that will participate are enthusiastic about this.”

Rinaldo Rinaldi, scientific director of the e-P summit Courtesy Image

After two years of pandemic that forced the organization to move to a digital format, this year the event will be carried out in person, and Rinaldi expects almost 350 participants. Claudio Marenzi, Pitti Immagine’s president, added, “This summit is just an introduction to what Pitti Immagine will undertake to do during the year, to train companies and create ideas for the events that will follow.”

The e-P summit 2022 official logo Courtesy image

During the duration of the summit, there will be presentations and live speeches by important guests within the fashion industry, such as Aude Vergne chief sustainability officer at Chloé, or Orsola de Castro, founder and creative director of Fashion Revolution, as well as more than 40 Italian and international fashion houses.

The themes tackled will comprise digital development of the creative and production processes underlying the new collections; the digital transition in support of ecology and the circular economy; the integration between traditional distribution and e-commerce channels; social media strategies; artificial intelligence; big data; blockchain, and the metaverse.

“The goal of the summit,” believes Rinaldi, “is to bring to Florence an event that also becomes an academy and encourages companies to discuss these key themes — that are crucial for the development and growth.”