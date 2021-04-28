MILAN — After weeks of preoccupation about the future of trade shows scheduled for the summer, Pitti Immagine on Wednesday released its schedule of physical trade shows taking place starting in late June.

In particular, leading men’s wear trade show Pitti Uomo will be held IRL June 30 to July 2, one day less than usual in sync with exhibitors’ demand for maximum concentration and cost savings.

As a result, unlike previous seasons, Pitti Uomo will run after Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week, scheduled for June 18 to 22 and June 22 to 27, respectively.

Pitti Uomo, which will present collections for spring 2022, was planned for June 15 to 17 and although this week the Italian government has given the green light for trade shows to go ahead starting from mid-June, revising a former mandate that set their restart for July, the fair organizer still opted to postpone the event by two weeks in order to better serve its exhibitors and visitors.

“We’re aware that returning to the physical trade show format comes with responsibilities toward the entire fashion sector and the institutions that showed us trust and consideration for our work,” commented Claudio Marenzi, president of Pitti Immagine.

“The whole company is working relentlessly so that trade shows draw as many exhibitors, buyers and editors as possible…it’s going to be our 100th edition rooted in practicality and pride,” he said.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

For the first time, the men’s wear event will be flanked by Pitti Bimbo dedicated to children’s wear collections, which would have generally been held a few weeks later, while textile trade show Pitti Filati is set to take place June 28 to 30 at the nearby Stazione Leopolda venue, a first for the fair.

Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine, said the new dates were set taking into account those of other trade fairs in the country with the aim of supporting Italy’s fashion system and its diverse players, from brands to textile suppliers.

In order to maximize exposure, the physical formats will continue to be flanked by a digital component hosted on the Pitti Connect platform. In particular, the digital shows will open earlier in the month of June and will stretch further than the IRL events, although precise dates were not yet revealed.

As reported, in January Pitti Immagine skipped all winter editions of its events after a government order extended the suspension of physical trade shows in Italy aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

See also:

September’s Salone del Mobile Uncertain, Trade Show President Exits

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna Calls Off 2021 Main Physical Event

Première Vision Sets Calendar With Physical Events