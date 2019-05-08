Sustainability is the key word these days and tomorrow’s mandatory requisite. To this end, the Istituto Europeo di Design is preparing its students to approach the issue with all the necessary tools.

The Italian branch of the design school has teamed with CID, a consortium of Italian companies in charge of implementing the protocol proposed by Greenpeace on its global campaign Detox launched in 2011, with the purpose of encouraging the fashion industry to work on the elimination of hazardous substances from the production chain.

On the occasion of the 96th edition of the Pitti Uomo trade show to be held from June 11 to 14 in Florence, 15 students from fashion design and styling careers, hailing from schools in Milan, Rome, Florence, Turin and Como, will present five sustainable capsule collections under the concept “The Time Is Now!”

The project began last January with the students’ visit to the industrial district of Prato, famous in Italy for its textile production. The designers got in touch with the companies adhering to the Greenpeace Detox campaign, and had the chance to witness the production process in line with the sustainability parameters and select the eco-friendly and recycled fabrics and yarns supplied by the CID companies.

Videos filmed by the students will present the concept behind each capsule and will be shown at Pitti Uomo on June 11 at Corte della Palazzina Reale.