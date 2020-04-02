NEW SCHEDULE: Pitti Immagine has reshaped its packed schedule of trade shows in light of the coronavirus emergency.

Following Camera della Moda Italiana’s decision to postpone the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week to September, Pitti Immagine rescheduled the 98th edition of the Pitti Uomo men’s wear trade show to run from Sept. 2 to 4 at its usual Fortezza da Basso location in Florence. The event was originally slated for June 16 to 19.

Dates for the other trade shows operated by Pitti Immagine were also changed, including the children’s wear-focused Pitti Bimbo fair now running Sept. 9 to 10. Dedicated to spinners, Pitti Filati has been confirmed but new dates have yet to be decided.

“In these weeks we have been constantly and closely in touch with Italian and international manufacturing companies and all the other players operating in the textile-clothing industry, including organizations such as Confindustria Moda and Camera della Moda Italiana,” said Pitti Immagine’s president Claudio Marenzi. “The request emerged to keep all the leading events as the Pitti ones, which will be essential tools to gradually restart the entire commercial machine of the fashion system. And that’s what we will tirelessly work on in the next months.”

“Obviously these will be exceptional editions, where our main goals will be to guarantee the complete sanitization of the exhibiting space and to rearrange set-ups in a way that’s safe for people,” echoed Pitti Immagine’s chief executive officer Raffaello Napoleone, adding that these measures might be replicated also in the future.

Napoleone revealed that organizers are implementing “Pitti Connect,” a more advanced version of its existing digital platform that will help promote the shows and aid exhibitors.

In addition to the digital tool, better economic conditions could facilitate the overall attendance to the shows. “The companies exhibiting and buyers underscored the importance of extraordinary economic measures, such as non-repayable grants or facilitated loans, that could encourage their participation to the upcoming international events,” said Pitti Immagine’s vice president Antonella Mansi. “The government is discussing about [introducing] additional packages to support businesses and we commit to forward our suggestions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…and to Confindustria.”

Pitti Immagine’s food-and-wine Taste trade show and the inaugural edition of the Testo event dedicated to the Italian publishing industry have been canceled and will run in 2021.

Separately, the annual edition of the Mido eyewear trade show has also been rescheduled for next year. After being postponed to July, the Milan-based fair is now slated to run from Feb. 6 to 8 at the Rho-Fiera fairgrounds.

The new dates are slightly moved up compared to the usual timing of the event running at the end of February. “This is an important decision, which we were planning to announce during the event this year,” said Mido’s president Giovanni Vitaloni. The change “could offer a further boost to the Italian and global eyewear business,” he contended.

Meanwhile, Mido’s organizers also implemented the “Mido4U” digital platform to enable exhibitors and industry’s operators to continue to interact with each other.