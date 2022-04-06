Pitti Uomo Goes Solo From June 14 to 17

MILAN — Signaling a return to pre-pandemic normality, Pitti Immagine said Wednesday that the upcoming edition of the menswear trade show Pitti Uomo is going solo.

The event showcasing the spring 2023 men’s collections will take place from June 14 to 17 as a stand-alone event, discontinuing the recent tradition of combining it with the Pitti Bimbo and Pitti FIlati fairs dedicated to childrenswear and yarn-makers, respectively.

At the onset of the COVID-19 health emergency, the Florentine trade fairs’ organizer moved online with the Pitti Connect digital space where virtual editions of its trade shows were hosted for over a year and a half until June 2021.

Last summer, Pitti Immagine reprised its physical format combining for the first time the three fashion-related shows under its umbrella. For the two editions since July 2021, the three trade fairs were held concurrently, forcing Pitti Filati to temporarily relocate to the Stazione Leopolda venue, a necessary move that didn’t entirely please exhibitors.

According to its full schedule of events, the next edition of Pitti Bimbo is slated to run June 22 to 24, while Pitti Filati will return to be held at the Fortezza da Basso, Pitti Immagine’s main venue, from June 29 to July 1.

Marking its 102nd edition, Pitti Uomo will continue to be divided into four thematic areas, including Fantastic Classic, devoted to sartorial brands; Futuro Maschile, spotlighting fashion-forward menswear; Dynamic Attitude, dedicated to outerwear and sportswear with an urban spin, and Superstyling, showcasing contemporary takes on men’s wardrobes. In sync with last January’s edition, the Sustainable Style section will gather eco-friendly labels and designers.

Impacted by the pandemic, attendance and exhibitors’ numbers at the two most recent IRL trade shows were lower than pre-pandemic. In January, for instance, 548 brands presented their fall 2022 collections drawing around 8,000 visitors, more than a half of whom were buyers from Italy and abroad.

As Italy moves cautiously toward the lifting of the remaining safety measure put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there’s hope within the menswear community that the June edition of Pitti Uomo will return to its pre-pandemic standards. Last July, most exhibitors said their attendance was testament to the unity and strength of the Pitti community and the overall men’s market.

