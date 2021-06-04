NO MORE WASTE: Plan C is putting a focus on sustainability.

The company, founded by Carolina Castiglioni, along with the support of her father Gianni and her brother Giovanni — all former executives at Marni, which they exited after the sale to Renzo Rosso’s OTB — is introducing its first series of capsule collections injected with a green spirit.

Called C.01, the first capsule, which is exclusively available on the brand’s online store, is crafted from deadstock fabrics the brand used in previous collections.

“Plan C is rooted in an idea of fashion that transcends seasons. My intent has always been to create alluring pieces that women can treasure and continue wearing by mixing and matching them with new styles. For this reason, I wanted to give new life to beautiful fabrics that we used in previous collections kicking off a virtuous, sustainable cycle that reflects the principles of circular economy,” said Plan C creative director Carolina Castiglioni. “At the same time, we also embraced the opportunity of creating limited-edition pieces exclusively available for those shopping at our own online store. I think it’s important to give our consumers the chance to buy something really special.”

The C.01 capsule features a summery wardrobe in which revisited Plan C signature essentials are juxtaposed with new designs that will also appear in different materials and colors in the brand’s next spring lineup.

Employing fabrics spanning from a green polka dot viscose and striped cotton to a sunflower yellow Japanese waterproof textile, the capsule includes belted dresses, versatile overalls, Bermuda pants, shirts, T-shirts enriched with the brand’s signature Pili & Bianca patches, as well as a knitted cotton striped sweater, a bomber and a raincoat jacket.

The C.01 capsule will retail from $560 to $1,580.