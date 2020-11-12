SPORT LOVERS: The Olympic Games may have been postponed to next year, but athletics are still on the minds of many designers.

To wit: Plan C, the luxury brand founded by Carolina Castiglioni, celebrates the wold of sports with a playful and genderless capsule collection.

The colorful and lively lineup, dubbed Go Sporty, spans from brooches, notebooks and reusable bottles to T-shirts, sweatshirts and bags, all decorated with the brand’s signature Pili and Bianca characters, hand-drawn by Milanese artists GGT and depicted practicing various sports including tennis, soccer, surfing, baseball and skateboarding.

The capsule, which retails from 15 euros for fabric brooches to 490 euros for canvas shoppers, will be available at a dedicated online pop-up shop. This will anticipate the launch of the official Plan C e-store that is expected to make its debut in February.

For the first 100 orders, Plan C has created a limited-edition shopper hand-decorated by GGT.

The Go Sporty capsule was teased last spring in Japan, through customized installations at Isetan, Hankyu and Kyoto Bal, as well as online at Elle Shop.

In 2019, Plan C chose Japan, where the brand’s collections are distributed by local partner Paragraph, a company controlled by Mitsui Group, to open its first flagship, housed at Tokyo’s From 1 building in the luxury Aoyama district.