Plan C Unveils Ritratti by Carolina Castiglioni in New York

Plan C unveiled its traveling Ritratti by Carolina Castiglioni exhibition of art, fashion and design at La Garçonne in New York on Tuesday. The project was first presented during Milan Design Week and will be available in New York until May 28 before traveling to Berlin’s Andreas Murkudis luxury shopping center, Tokyo’s Isetan department store and Art Basel Miami.

“Filippo” by Ritratti by Carolina Castiglioni x Plan C. Courtesy of Plan C.

“The name of the project is ‘Ritratti,’ which means portraits. It started from pictures that I’ve taken of my kids over the years and transforming them into color-block graphics. From there, I decided to do sculptures made in resin and marble powder, they’re unique pieces,” Castiglioni, creative director of Plan C, told WWD. “There are four subjects: a self-portrait of myself in the car mirror; my son Filippo; my daughter Margherita in 3-D sunglasses at the movie theater, and the swimmers — my daughter and a friend.”

The Ritratti by Carolina Castiglioni x Plan C limited-edition collection offers four limited-edition graphics, based off the photographs in abstract scales and lively color combinations, across the mediums of sculptures (created by Milan-based artisans), hand-spun rugs in partnership with French homeware brand Trame Paris, and a limited ready-to-wear and handbag capsule.

“Marghe 3D” by Ritratti by Carolina Castiglioni x Plan C. Courtesy of Plan C.

The carpets boast blown-out versions of the graphics while ready-to-wear exhibits the works in the form of coordinating mohair sweaters and sequin embroidered pencil skirts, as well as painted block accents on white cotton poplin crisp shirting and small tote bags.

While Plan C’s collection have continually exuded an artful élan, Castiglioni noted the Ritratti by Carolina Castiglioni x Plan C limited-edition capsule collection marks the first for the brand working across mediums.

“The idea is to put our creativity into different types of design and art and to create more lifestyle.”