Platform, the retail and dining experience in Culver City, Calif., has adapted to the current climate. Instead of closing the outdoor center due to the coronavirus, founders Joseph Miller and David Fishbein are offering a drive-through concept. Shoppers can now place online orders at PlatformDriveThrough.com, before heading to 3920 Landmark Avenue for “contactless” pick-ups.

“We are essentially serving as a fulfillment center for our partners…” Miller said in a statement. They are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines of using commercial grade disinfectants, gloves and social distancing, organizers shared. “Safety and social responsibility are our number-one priority.”

Created in 2016, Platform hosts a number of independent shops and restaurants. Items available include a range of essentials like soap (from Aesop), pantry items and clothing, as well as feel-good products like at-home birthday kits from Wild Child Party; candles from Tom Dixon; records from Maison Kitsune; at-home massage tools from Lifehood; crystals from Modern Society; at-home facial kits from Heyday, and CBD products from Tikva Health.

When it comes to food, restaurants taking part include Roberta’s, offering pizza, along with do-it-yourself pizza kits, dry pasta, wine and Pop’s Bagels, who are selling ready-made bagels and bake at-home options. Goers can also grab Mexican food at Loqui; pints of ice cream at Van Leeuwen, and liquor, along with home mixology sets, at Flask and Field.

Platform won’t be taking a profit, added organizers. In fact, a percentage of proceeds is going to Meals on Wheels, a national organization devoted to addressing senior isolation and hunger. The initiative is to serve its small businesses and keep their hourly workers employed. Operating daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., items will be ready in about 45 minutes. Shoppers have the option of grabbing items from a sanitized table or having attendants put the goods in their car.

“Platform was founded to support independent businesses and that’s exactly why we’re launching the drive-through,” Fishbein said. “This is a tough time for everyone. Restaurants and shops are struggling, folks are stuck at home. We want to serve as a resource for small businesses and bring some joy into people’s days.”