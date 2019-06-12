Summer, parties and two companies that know how to have a good time. That seemed like just the right mix for Playboy and Sean John to link for a new capsule.

The collection, part of the Sean Jean brand’s White Party label, totals 12 stockkeeping units and includes tops, polos, shorts and other items bearing Playboy’s iconic rabbit head. The line retails from $35 to $100.

Distribution is exclusively through Sean Jean’s largest distributor Macy’s, which will carry the line on its site and more than 100 of its stores, including Herald Square, Beverly Center and Lenox Square.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together, but it’s been a while. The two collaborated for Playboy’s 50th anniversary in 2003 on an apparel collection.

“With Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs known for his classic white parties, it was only natural for Sean John to seasonally design a White Party collection for the summer,” Sean John president Jeff Tweedy said. “Our partnership with Playboy is a no-brainer with Diddy’s undisputed White Party and Playboy’s world famous celebrity parties. There is synergy between the two brand’s lifestyles that make this collaboration so special.”

Although Sean Jean is a young men’s brand, Tweedy said the company saw crossover in the prior collaboration with some women also buying into the product because of interest in both brands.

The executive said there is one collaboration planned with the magazine, and collaborations for the Sean Brand brand expected next year and into 2021.

While Playboy’s energy around collaborations with fashion brands remains high, it also continues to press into new territory.

Earlier this year it launched its first Playhouse pop-up concept in Los Angeles with an aim of bringing the magazine to life. The three-day activation offered everything from DJ sets to whiskey tastings and panels. There was also a small shop selling product from collaborations with Joyrich and Missguided.