Anthropologie has tapped Edie Parker to collaborate on a capsule collection of outdoor games. The Edie Parker x Anthropologie candy-colored capsule includes a table tennis set for $44 and jumbo dice set for $68, as well as a basketball, soccer ball, and volleyball (all sporting the Edie Parker logo) for $38.

“After a brutal year, we are celebrating what feels like the beginning of the end of COVID,” Brett Heyman, founder of Edie Parker, told WWD. “People are gathering once again outside, and this collaboration is an invitation to get together and have some good old-fashioned fun. Edie Parker and Anthropologie are both colorful, optimistic brands that hope to be present in joyful moments with friends and family.”



The collection is currently available for pre-order exclusively on Anthropologie’s e-commerce, and will officially release for sale on Friday.