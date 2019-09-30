A Pokémon Fashion Pop-Up Store Is Coming to New York City

Pokémon is getting the fashion treatment.

Roughly 151 original Pokémon characters are the inspiration behind a partnership between the gaming company and fashion brand Original Stitch, which will be hosting a New York pop-up shop for the collection this weekend.

First launching in Asia at its Harajuku store, the collection will now be available for purchase in the U.S. starting Friday. Pokémon fans can customize their own shirts on Original Stitch’s web site, choosing between three styles and the 151 print options, which are based on fan-favorite characters like Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Jigglypuff, among others.

At the SoHo pop-up shop, the 151 different Pokémon-themed prints will be on display alongside plush-toy versions of the Pokémon characters. Customers will be able to purchase from five prints — Vileplume, Lickitung, Magikarp, Snorlax and Pikachu — in Original Stitch’s Hawaiian shirt style. All of the styles retail for $100.

The pop-up shop is located at 93 Mercer Street and will be open on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

