POLI-TALENTS: In a bid to shorten the gap between academic education and the labor market, Florentine fashion school Polimoda has debuted Talents x Talents, a program aimed at offering students a chance to work on real-life projects.

Developed by the school in collaboration with celebrity stylist Rebecca Baglini, the project’s first iteration highlights the connection between the fashion and music worlds as it entailed conceiving and developing a fashion shoot for up-and-coming Italian singers.

In particular, the school’s students in fashion design, styling and art direction were tasked with creating imagery for two artists from the most recent edition of Italian TV’s talent search show “X Factor.”

“Fashion and music are human-centric realms that strongly look for the talent of an individual’s creative force. Thanks to this collaboration with Rebecca Baglini, we have united these two fields so that students could have the opportunity to work with extraordinary artists of our time to achieve something unique,” explained Massimiliano Giornetti, director of Polimoda, touting the initiative’s ability to bring together different creative voices under one roof.

Baglini spearheaded a team of professional photographers, stylists and makeup artists who mentored the school’s students in bringing their creative ideas to life. In the images art directed by the school’s students, artists Mydrama and Cmqmartina wear outfits created by students in fashion design, styled by Polimoda’s undergraduates in styling. The two singers were contestants on the most recent Italian edition of “X Factor” and, while neither of them won the competition, they have sealed deals with Sony Music Italy and racked up a cult following.

“With Polimoda, we were able to create a modern creative factory,” explained Baglini. “When working on this kind of project, you have to do it with your heart, with passion and with professionalism. It was beautiful to see two fantastic Italian artists like Mydrama and Cmqmartina interact with the students.”

This first project will be followed starting in the fall by other tie-ups between the Florence-based school and other personalities from the worlds of cinema, art and theater.

“This first iteration confirmed the potential of this new format that sees talents from different fields coming together….In the future, Talents x Talents will be able to link the worlds of cinema, theater, dance and art with Italian and international talents. Fashion is nourished by the interaction with other disciplines and there are no boundaries for talent’s expression,” Giornetti said.

