ARTISANS TO BE: Florence-based fashion school Polimoda is offering 14 scholarships to attend the prestigious Leather+ program, developed in collaboration with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Institut des Métiers d’Excellence.

Founded in 2014, the IME program is involved in schooling more than 200 young people in areas including jewelry, dressmaking, winemaking, leather goods, culinary arts, watches, luxury retail and design together with partner institutions in France and Switzerland. In 2017, the IME teamed for the first time with an Italian institution by choosing Polimoda to train leather goods artisans.

The eligible students, who can send their applications until May 29, will have the chance to embark on an immersive program, including 500 hours in class and a 400-hour internship at one of the fashion houses under the LVMH umbrella. In addition, IME will organize a 40-hour master class, which will include educational visits to the group’s companies and a focus on the leathergoods industry’s vocabulary in English and French.

“Craftsmanship and technology are two vital components of the fashion product, which are essential to Made in Italy, indispensable to the world of luxury. Excellence is determined by that perfect mix of technical skill and artistic sensibility, in which the human element has an irreplaceable value,” said Polimoda director Danilo Venturi. “Through education, we have the pleasure and responsibility of passing on this knowledge and know-how: Polimoda has chosen to invest in cultivating new experts and accompanying them toward a future of innovation, supported by industry leaders such as LVMH.”

The Leather+ program will kick off in June at Polimoda’s Design Lab located in Scandicci, the heart of the Florentine production district.