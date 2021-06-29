Ralph Lauren is continuing its efforts to ensure no child in America goes hungry.

On Tuesday, the company will once again partner with Feed, a national charity founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, wife of David Lauren, chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren, on a collection of apparel and accessories. The first iteration of the partnership was in July of 2019.

The Polo x Feed collection includes a polo shirt, bucket hat, a large and a mini tote, backpack, pouch and military jacket. The collection features class silhouettes finished with leather detailing and canvas tags that indicate the number of meals provided with every purchase.

The capsule will retail from $68 to $498, and 10 percent of the purchase price for each item will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger through programs that provide children with access to food.

Polo x Feed also speaks to Ralph Lauren’s ongoing commitment to protect the environment by helping reduce waste. The accessories, jacket and hat were created in partnership with The New Denim Project, a circular design lab and new wave textile mill focused on creating a closed-loop industrial manufacturing system through textile-to-textile upcycling, and use fabric woven from recycled garment scraps with no added dyes. The Polo shirt is made from organic cotton with natural indigo dye.

To kick off the launch of the collection, the companies tonight will host an invitation-only Feed Family Supper at Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn, on the waterfront adjacent to Feed’s retail store. Then on July 1, Polo x Feed will take over the carousel, which will allow the public to enjoy donation-based, merry-go-round rides with the proceeds also benefitting No Kid Hungry.

“We were very pleased with the first Polo x Feed collection and were successful in spreading awareness of hunger inequality as well as providing thousands of meals for kids and families in America through No Kid Hungry,” Bush Lauren told WWD. “This year’s collection will continue to help fight hunger here at home, which is unfortunately all the more important as a result of the pandemic. Beyond hunger, this year’s collection will also be more environmentally friendly, utilizing sustainable materials and dyeing processes. These collections provide a personal and meaningful way to merge two brands I love, while also giving back in a big way to help families in need.”

This year alone, more than half of all public school students in the U.S. are from low-income families and 22 million children rely on a free or reduced-price school lunch for daily nourishment. As a result of the pandemic, one in six children is experiencing hunger, up from one in seven pre-pandemic. Since its founding in 2007, Feed has provided 120 million meals to needy children.

The Polo x Feed collection will be available in select Ralph Lauren stores, the Feed store in Brooklyn, the Polo app and both brands’ e-commerce sites.