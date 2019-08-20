Polo Ralph Lauren is mixing it up a bit for the U.S. Open Tennis tournament this year.

The brand, which has been the official outfitter of the tournament since 2005, has reimagined the ball person uniforms it creates to be made from recycled materials. This is another indicator of the company’s push toward sustainability, which includes using 170 million recycled plastic bottles in its products and packaging by 2025 and convert the use of virgin poly-fiber to recycled poly-fiber throughout its supply chain by 2025.

The 2019 U.S. Open Ball Person’s uniform — a Polo shirt, short or skort — will be made from yarn derived from seven recycled plastic bottles and the fabric will have performance features such as stretch and moisture-wicking properties.

In addition, Polo Ralph Lauren will be collecting plastic tennis ball cans in partnership with Wilson at this year’s tournament and they will be made into the fabric for the 2020 Ball Person uniform. Over the course of the tournament, the company expects approximately 12,000 cans will be collected and recycled.

In addition to the official uniforms for the ball people, the company has created a collection of off-court styles inspired by the Polo Sport brand from the Nineties. The collection is in a primary color palette of red, blue, yellow and green and features graphics such as colorblocking and tie-dye. The collection will be available at Polo Ralph Lauren shops both on- and off-site as well as online for the duration of the tournament, which starts Monday and runs through Sept. 8.