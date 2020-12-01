Ralph Lauren has come up with a novel gift idea this year. Starting on Wednesday, shoppers who visit the Polo app will find an exclusive selection of holiday gifts titled 7 Days/7 Drops.

As the name suggests, the company is offering a selection of limited-edition product and one-of-a-kind experiences only available on the app for a week. The idea is to further engage with Polo fans by offering gifts that can’t be found anywhere else.

Day one will be vintage hand-painted Polo Bear shirts — only 15 unisex shirts will be available that were hand-painted by Thailand-based artist Cin, also known as WI-JITR. They will retail for $825 each.

The second day is Styling Session 9, an opportunity to work with a senior member of the Polo design team to create a look through a private session at one of the company’s stores in New York City or digitally over Zoom. The $2,500 experience includes a credit of that amount to spend on seasonal pieces as well as advice on integrating signature Polo looks into a wardrobe.

On day three, 20 men’s and 20 women’s vintage sweaters will be offered for sale for assorted prices. The sweaters were pulled from the Ralph Lauren archives and some were featured in past editorials, in runway shows or on TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Day four is a mixology master class, a private one-hour digital lesson hosted by Darnell Dodson, The Polo Bar’s master of libations who will teach up to four people the art of crafting cocktails including the restaurant’s signature Brown Derby, Prince of Wales and Old Fashioned drinks. The $2,800 gift includes snacks from The Polo Bar as well as a mixing glass set, cocktail shaker and three-piece bar tool set from the Ralph Lauren Home collection.

On day five, customers can create their own surfboard for $5,000 from 10 pre-selected Polo fabrics including plaids, checks and tartan patterns that will be created by industry veteran Josh Hall. On day six, 10 vintage turquoise jewelry pieces and belts from the brand’s jewelry collection will be offered for a variety of prices. And on the final day, the Five Horseman Print Skate Deck will be offered: a skateboard created from seven-ply North American maple and printed with the brand’s Five Horsemen graphic that was introduced in 1991. Only 45 decks will be offered and they’ll sell for $195 each.