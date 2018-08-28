USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), which is the official licensing arm and broadcaster of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has teamed with the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council (TDC) in sponsoring a new television and digital show titled, “The Polo Life.” The USPAGL described the show as a “30-minute experience that takes viewers inside the sport and lifestyle surrounding the world of polo.”

“The Polo Life” aims to reach more than 60 million households, and will air this coming Labor Day weekend on the TVG Network, which specializes in equestrian sports. The program broadcasts nationally, and will include airing on ThePalmBeaches.tv — making it available in Palm Beach County hotels and resorts — as well as on Roku.

Additionally, the USPAGL said it will place the show in “many of the 1,000 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores that span 100 countries, as well as on multiple digital platforms, including the company’s Web site at uspolo.org, reaching millions of consumers and sports fans globally.”

The backdrop of the show is Palm Beach County, and the producers aim to take viewers “through a sneak peek into the world of polo” while also offering content “for both polo enthusiasts and novices alike.

“Viewers will meet professional polo player and U.S. Polo Assn. brand ambassador, Juan Bollini, Jr., take a tour of the multimillion-dollar Santa Rita Polo Farm, and experience an inspirational story about how the sport of polo supports disabled children through Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center,” the USPAGL said in a statement. “The piece also showcases the amazing food, fashion and lifestyle surrounding the sport, and takes viewers behind the scenes of West Palm Beach-based brand, U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the USPA.”

J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive officer of the USPAGL, said the show offers an “inside look” at the sports-inspired brand’s global headquarters while also creating an “authentic connection” to the sport.

Prince said the partnership with the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council and Ko-Mar Productions, the producer, also offers a “compelling show that will be shared with a global audience.”

“The brand and the sport have a strong connection to the Palm Beach County community and we believe this partnership offered the opportunity to tell that amazing story to consumers and sports fans around the world,” Prince said.

Glenn Jergensen, the executive director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council, described the show as a chance to spotlight the “Equestrian Capital of the World.”

“The Tourist Development Council and our Palm Beaches Television Channel intend to continue highlighting the ‘King of Sports’ to our visitors and residents so that all may enjoy the many ways in which this sport enhances our quality of life in this community,” Jergensen noted.

The U.S. Polo Association is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), which is “the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States” that was founded in 1890. The USPAGL is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and serves as the “exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA’s global licensing program.” Annual sales of the for-profit entity is $1.6 billion with distribution via more than 1,000 U.S. Polo Assn. stores as well as through department stores, independent retailers and via e-commerce.