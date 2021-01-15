Polo Ralph Lauren has collaborated with buzzy Hong Kong-based streetwear label Clot founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon on a new limited-edition capsule for Chinese New Year on Feb. 12. The line, which blends Clot’s Chinese heritage with Ralph Lauren’s American roots, is intended to celebrate the Year of the Ox.

The collection features Clot’s signature Silk Royale print, which has been updated to include Polo’s iconic polo pony logo on a variety of unisex pieces such as a classic polo shirt, oxford shirt, windbreaker and chambray work shirt. The line also features tie-dye sweatshirts, allover print T-shirts with both Clot and Polo branding, a wool toggle varsity jacket with Clot’s dragon chest patch and a chino with a Clot x Polo Ralph Lauren Silk Royale lining. A tote bag, sneaker, cap and belt round out the collection.

In an Instagram post Friday, Polo Ralph Lauren said the collection encompassed “handpicked styles of curated fabrication and patterns made modern, highlighting Clot’s mission to bridge cultures through fashion.”

A campaign introducing the collection features Chen and is reminiscent of Polo Ralph Lauren’s ads in the 1980s and 1990s. They were shot by Kenneth Cappello.

The collection will be available beginning Jan. 27 in both Juice stores and online, select Dover Street Market and Ralph Lauren stores worldwide as well as the Ralph Lauren website and Polo app.