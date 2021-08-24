Polo U.S. Open Campaign Shines Spotlight on New York

Polo Ralph Lauren is celebrating the reopening of New York City with a New York-centric campaign for the upcoming 2021 U.S. Open Tennis Championships, which are returning to full capacity this year.

The 141st edition of the games start Aug. 30 and will run through Sept. 12 in Flushing, N.Y.

The company, which has been the official outfitter of the tennis tournament since 2005, offered a “unique and distinctly New York fashion expression” for this year’s campaign, which was shot at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The campaign will feature two official U.S. Open ball people alongside a series of models showcasing looks from the men’s and women’s Polo Ralph Lauren spring, summer and fall 2021 collections, mingled with the official Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open collection.

Polo provides uniforms for all on-court officials and ball people as well as a U.S. Open collection of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories available for sale to the public. The collection will feature a red, blue, yellow and green color palette along with fun graphics and colorblocking. It will be sold at Polo Ralph Lauren stores, on-site at the tournament in the 1968 Club in The Overlook and the Ralph Lauren e-commerce site for the duration of the tournament.

Looks from the Polo U.S. Open collection. Kate Mathis

At the tournament, a customization program will be offered where Polo shirts, fleece, water bottles, totes and hats can be personalized. Customers can place their orders and then go back to watching the matches and the company will text or email them when the order is ready to be picked up.

The company’s sustainability message will also be visible in this year’s tournament. The 2021 ball person uniform will be made from yarn derived from the 454 pounds of Wilson plastic tennis ball cans from the 2020 tournament. The company will be collecting the plastic cans again this year in partnership with Wilson to be made into fabric for the 2022 ball person uniform.

In addition to being sustainable, the uniforms are also high-performance and feature stretch, moisture-wicking properties and UV protection.

In order to promote the games, Ralph Lauren will host a livestream of the matches in the windows of both the Madison Avenue and Prince Street Polo stores where customers can sip Ralph’s Coffee while watching.

In addition to the U.S. Open, Ralph Lauren also works with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams; The Championships, Wimbledon; the Australian Open; the PGA of America and the PGA Championship; the U.S. Ryder Cup team; the U.S. Open Golf Championship; the American Junior Golf Association, and G2 E-sports.