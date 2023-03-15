Polo Women’s Intimates and Sleepwear Launching With Print Campaign

It was the end of 2021 when Ralph Lauren signed a license with Delta Galil to create an intimates and sleepwear line for its Polo brand.

Now it’s time for the big consumer reveal.

On Wednesday, the company will introduce its collection of bras, underwear, T-shirts, tanks, pajama sets, sleep shirts, slips, robes and caftans through a dedicated campaign.

Shot by Sean Thomas and featuring model Vivienne Rohner, the campaign is designed to “reflect the timeless and effortless quality of women’s Polo,” according to the company.

The images will be used on Polo’s fashion and lifestyle digital and social media channels.

Polo Women’s Sleepwear & Intimates is broken down into three concepts: Everyday Essentials, a collection that includes bras, underwear, sleep sets and robes made from organic cotton. It also encompasses the Rib Seamless line of bra and brief sets with the Polo logo featured on the waistband.

Then there is Iconic Stripes, a collection of pajamas and sleep shirts in cotton poplin, as well as the Novelty collection of bras, underwear and sleepwear in mesh, lace and silk.

The collection, which retails for $30 to $98 for the intimates and $110 to $465 for the sleepwear, will be sold on the Ralph Lauren website and select retailers globally.