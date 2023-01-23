Pomellato Appoints Krystal as Brand Ambassador

KRYSTAL’S POMELLATO JEWELS: K-pop idols continue to be top of the wish list for luxury brands and Pomellato has appointed Krystal its first Korean ambassador.

The singer and actress, whose real name is Chrystal Soo Jung, debuted in 2009 as a member of the South Korean girl group f(x). Born in San Francisco but based in South Korea, she participated in SM Entertainment’s project group SM the Ballad. Krystal started acting in 2010 and most recently, she starred in the 2021 KBS2 drama “Police University” and last year in the romantic film “Crazy Love.”

The Milan-based jewelry brand, founded in 1967 and controlled by Kering, has worked with several women fronting its campaigns over the years, and dedicated its communication to women’s causes.

In particular, last year, unveiling the fifth chapter of its Pomellato for Women campaign with a new video for International Women’s Day 2022, the brand collaborated with Jane Fonda, who has been part of the project since its launch in 2018; Italian actress and director Valeria Golino, recently seen in “The Morning Show”; Chinese actress and producer Yao Chen; Australian actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson; American actress, singer and trailblazer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to win a Golden Globe; Australian rising star Samara Weaving; actress and entrepreneur Aisha Tyler, and actress, singer and songwriter Alexandra Shipp.

In the images presenting Krystal as the Pomellato ambassador, she is lensed wearing gold Iconica jewels, sky-blue Nudo creations and diamond-studded Catene pieces.

Krystal wearing Pomellato’s Catene jewels.

Over the last few years, many popular South Korean idols have been anointed ambassadors at several luxury brands. Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo of Blackpink, the world’s most popular all-girl group, have secured partnerships with top luxury brands such as Celine, Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent.

In recent months, NewJeans, a five-member girl band often billed as the next Blackpink, has seen its members Hyein, Hanni and Danielle named ambassadors at Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry, respectively. Dior has signed BTS member Jimin as a global ambassador; BTS member Suga joined Valentino’s ambassadors called Di.Vas, an acronym that stands for Different Values, and Givenchy unveiled Taeyang, a member of Big Bang and a solo artist, as its newest brand ambassador.