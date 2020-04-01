POMELLATO’S FUNDRAISER FOR WOMEN: Quarantine and isolation at home during the coronavirus outbreak has caused an increase in domestic abuse and Pomellato, which created the #PomellatoForWomen platform in 2017, has launched a campaign to raise awareness and funds, beginning with a donation of 100,000 euros to support abused women in collaboration with its brand DoDo.

The funds will help the organization CADMI, la Casa di Accoglienza delle Donne Maltrattate di Milano, which Pomellato has been supporting for the past 10 years and where women can seek refuge. It is part of the web of anti-violence centers D.i.RE.

“Pomellato is a brand that has always been dedicated to women,” said Sabina Belli, chief executive officer of Pomellato and Dodo. “The increase of domestic and sexual violence as a consequence of the isolation, and the tensions that derive from it, is a cause of great concern for us. Pomellato will always act firmly to support women and wants to launch a message to those who are being subjected to violence: Know that you are not alone.”

At parent level, the Kering Foundation has also launched a campaign on social media to inform and orient survivors of domestic violence to seek support with local specialized organizations.