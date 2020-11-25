STAND UP FOR WOMEN: Pomellato has long championed women’s rights – and on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, it is raising awareness on domestic abuse with a dedicated social media campaign and the help of Chiara Ferragni.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns to curb the rate of infections has caused a surge in violence against women and girls, with domestic abuse hotlines reporting a 30 percent rise in calls, according to Pomellato.

Pomellato founded the #PomellatoForWomen platform in 2017 with ambassadors including Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett, promoting equality and inclusivity, and last April the Italian jeweler launched an awareness campaign and crowdfunding initiative to support women victims of domestic violence.

With the help of Ferragni, Pomellato unveiled the initiative with a donation of 100,000 euros to the D.i.RE network of anti-violence centers and to the CADMI women’s shelter in Milan, intended for the immediate aid of victims.

For the International Day for the Elimination of Violence on Nov. 25, Pomellato is inviting followers to also donate to CADMI.

Pomellato has been supporting CADMI, la Casa di Accoglienza delle Donne Maltrattate di Milano, for the past 10 years. It is part of the network of anti-violence centers D.i.RE.

At parent level, the Kering Foundation has also launched a campaign on social media to inform and orient survivors of domestic violence to seek support with local specialized organizations.

In September, Pomellato and Ferragni also partnered on the #Iamwithyou initiative during Milan Fashion Week to celebrate the city, making a donation to the Camera Moda Fashion Trust to support young fashion talents.

Ferragni and her husband, singer Fedez, have been actively contributing to several causes and philanthropic initiatives and last week the municipality of Milan acknowledged the couple with its prestigious annual Ambrogino d’Oro award, bestowed to express gratitude for the contribution they gave to the city in such a challenging year. For example, the Italian digital entrepreneur and Fedez personally donated 100,000 euros to help create new hospital beds in the intensive care area of the city’s San Raffaele hospital.