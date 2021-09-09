Pomellato Helps Restore Venetian Monument

OLD SPLENDOR: After the exceptional flooding that hit the city of Venice in 2019, Pomellato has come to the rescue, teaming up with non-for-profit organization Venetian Heritage Foundation to help restore the monument dedicated to Francesco Morosini, who was named the city’s doge in 1688, a title bestowed on chiefs of state in the Italian city during the medieval and Renaissance periods.

The monument, erected at the time of Morosini’s death in 1694, is a rectangular slab designed by architect Antonio Gaspari and featuring bronze decorations and veined gray and Carrara marble elements. It is located in the city’s Church of Santo Stefano, in the eponymous square.

Its restoration, now complete thanks to the support of Pomellato, was made possibile via a fundraiser launched by the association in keeping with its mission to preserve and safeguard the city’s artistic legacy.

The restoration was carried out by the Unisve and Fucina Ervas firms during lockdown months when cultural sites were closed to the public. The project also saw the collaboration of the Laboratory of Restoration and Scientific Analysis of the Museum of the Gallerie dell’Accademia, which investigated the stylistic traits of the monument, which were not documented.

The 2019 floodwaters reached their highest level in 50 years, forcing the Italian government to declare a state of emergency in Venice, where the iconic Piazza San Marco was closed to the public and its Basilica seriously damaged.

In the weeks and months following the natural disaster, brands and retailers stood up for the city. For instance, Kering-owned Pomellato immediately said it would support the association and pledged to donate 10 percent of proceeds from its Venetian boutique in the month of December.

Bottega Veneta teamed up with the same association to support the restoration of the mosaic floors and the multicolor marble walls of St. Mark’s Basilica.

As reported, earlier this week OTB founder and president Renzo Rosso was joined by tenor Andrea Bocelli in unveiling the restoration of the iconic Ponte di Rialto and the Rialto covered walkways, first kicked off in 2012 and completed in 2019, signaling the special place that the city holds for Italian entrepreneurs.