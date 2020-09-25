BY YOUR SIDE: Pomellato has launched the #Iamwithyou initiative during Milan Fashion Week to celebrate the city, making a donation to the Camera Moda Fashion Trust to support young fashion talents.

The Milan-based jewelry company, controlled by Kering, has reached out to individuals who have been supporting the city, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, wishing to convey a message of unity.

Pomellato asked photographer Giampaolo Sgura to photograph the following: Chiara Ferragni, who has raised millions with her husband, musician Fedez, to fight the coronavirus; Dr. Daniela Trabattoni, the head of cardiology at the Monzino Hospital in Milan and researcher Alessia Lai, who was awarded by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella for having isolated the Italian strain of the coronavirus. Act No.1; Lea T; actress Cristiana Capotondi, and model and actress Eva Riccobono.

The images are being shared on social media platforms under the hashtag Iamwithyou.

Sabina Belli, chief executive officer of the Pomellato Group, said the moniker of the initiative is literal. “We are all together in this, we are forever connected. When we care, when we help, when we share and give back, this is how we grow,” said Belli. “Pomellato is proud to be a jewelry maison with these values, always recognizing where we came from, but also that the future will one day become our present.”

The amount of the donation was undisclosed.