Milanese jewelry house Pomellato has returned to Beverly Hills after a two-year absence with a new boutique at 214 North Rodeo Drive in the Two Rodeo Drive complex.

The flagship’s design blends California style with Pomellato’s Italian craftsmanship, unconventional luxury and contemporary style within its 1,700-square-foot space. The Los Angeles boutique reflects Pomellato’s new store concept, created by Dimore Studio. With its signature lacquered Montenapoleone red on the facade and the iconic band ring featured as a door handle, the store recalls midcentury classic architecture.

The house’s signature is “new precious” gemstones — unconventional colored gems that extend beyond the traditional classics. Established in 1967 in congruence with California’s Summer of Love as well as the women’s movement, Pomellato introduced the prêt-à- porter jewel concept for the independent woman. Pomellato’s iconic collections such as Montenapoleone, Iconic, Sabbia, M’Ama Non M’Ama and Nudo are all displayed in the store.

The interior is divided into three areas whose walls are embellished with a texture of gold chains and oval lines, repeated in the surrounding furnishings. Midway through the boutique, the signature graphic carpet lays on the floor as a warm and colorful reminder of the brand’s heritage.

Customers are invited to discover the jewelry through special floating cabinets, and a short passageway leads to the lounge area, where a contemporary Ico Parisi Sofa creates a unique seating area for clients.

The elegant piece has custom-made gold upholstery that highlights its sculptured look while paying tribute to Pomellato’s curved jewelry designs. Two oval-shaped black consoles magically open like a fan to expose fireworks of colors and shapes of Pomellato designs.

“A haven of freedom and innovation, California was the home to the Summer of Love, and today to Pomellato, in the same spirit. Pomellato feels right at home in California and we are excited to embark on a West Coast adventure,” said Sabina Belli, chief executive officer of Pomellato.