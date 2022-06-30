×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

Pomellato’s Sabina Belli First Woman to Receive Marketer of the Year Award

This annual award recognizes candidates from the business and managerial world who best represent the idea of Made in Italy excellence.

Sabina Belli
Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato MZZLNI59

BELLI’S AWARD: Pomellato Group’s chief executive officer Sabina Belli is the first woman to receive the Marketer of the Year Award 2021 from the Italian Marketing Society Società Italiana Marketing, a scientific association composed of the entire academic marketing community.

This annual award recognizes candidates from the business and managerial world who best represent the idea of Made in Italy excellence. Candidates must also demonstrate that they are actively pursuing economic and social values in line with SIM.

In receiving the award, Belli said she wanted to dedicate it “to the many women who, even today, are subject to grave disparities in their professional careers. I have always believed that beyond profit, it is necessary to generate ‘meaning’ and identity.”

Belli, who was named Pomellato CEO In 2015, began her career in advertising at Ogily & Mather and Young & Rubicam. She joined the luxury division at L’Oréal Luxe in 1991, first as product manager for Helena Rubinstein and then as international brand manager for Giorgio Armani fragrances.

In 1996, she moved to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where her roles included international brand director for Christian Dior Parfums, international brand manager for Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin and brand executive vice president of Bulgari. She joined Pomellato’s parent Kering in April 2015.

Belli, through Pomellato, has been intent on spreading the message of female empowerment while expanding the company’s reach to a number of diverse communities, promoting inclusivity, environmentalism and equality, launching the Pomellato for Women communication platform in 2017. Under her lead, brands Pomellato and DoDo attained 100 percent responsible gold purchasing.

“In my vision Pomellato and DoDo are, and must be, pioneers committed to sustainability and inclusiveness, with tangible actions,” Belli said. “From the relentless search for new methods of sustainable procurement of raw materials, to the many initiatives in favor of the environment, to our commitment to equality and women’s empowerment, I hope that my award will inspire the managers of tomorrow not only to produce, but ‘to do,’ as this will serve to generate more value for the company and the world.”

