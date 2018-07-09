Lisa Pomerantz will leave her role as chief marketing officer at Bottega Veneta on Friday. The company noted that Pomerantz was leaving “to pursue other projects” and thanked her “for her vision in creating a Strategic Global Digital Marketing and Brand Communications platform.” Pomerantz joined Bottega Veneta in January 2017 after six years as senior vice president of global communications and marketing at Michael Kors.

This was Pomerantz’s second stint at the Italian house. She had previously been in charge of global communications for nine years, working alongside creative director Tomas Maier, whose departure from Bottega Veneta was revealed last month. At Kors, she was responsible for all communication aspects, global brand strategy and brand marketing activities.

Before joining the American brand, Pomerantz briefly headed her own consultancy, working with Carolina Herrera, among others. A graduate of The University of Texas in Austin, she has also held roles at Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan and Céline.