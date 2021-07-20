“Mickey & Friends” are making an appearance at Nordstrom.

Pop-in@Nordstrom has teamed up with Disney through Disney’s “Mickey & Friends Stay True: The Style of Friendship” campaign with a one-stop shop featuring an assortment of handpicked and custom-made styles.

For the first time in the U.S., consumers can shop pre-owned and upcycled apparel curated by Nordstrom, along with limited-edition pieces inspired by members of the Sensational Six crew — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto and Goofy.

The limited-time shop launches on July 23 in select Nordstrom stores and online at nordstrom.com, and will run through Sept. 12.

“I’ve always loved the nostalgia of Disney, and the characters they’ve created. Those characters were each of our friends from generation to generation,” said Olivia Kim, vice president of creative projects and home at Nordstrom. “Friendship is something that is always worth celebrating, and what better way to celebrate than being with our friends including Mickey, Minnie and the whole gang.”

Products range from sweatpants and sweatshirts to T-shirts, hats, socks, bandannas, watch bands, bath products, cosmetics and backpacks.

Brands such as Levi’s, Crocs and Champion will be featured with the Disney crew. Phone cases by Caseify, hats by Love Your Melon and pieces by Diamond Supply and Herschel will all be adorned with the characters. Love Your Melon, for example, will offer a capsule of vintage Disney Mickey & Friends-inspired styles that pay homage to the 1990s TV series. Patchwork appliqués featuring the Disney characters will appear on bucket hats, baseball caps and double pom knit beanies.

Prices retail from $3 for Jelly Belly jellybeans up to $999 for a Diamond Supply surfboard.

“Mickey & Friends Stay True” is a global campaign that launched on International Friendship Day, July 30, 2020.

