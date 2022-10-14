×
‘Encanto,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and More Top Halloween Costume Searches

A new report from Google shows the top trending and breakout searches for this year’s Halloween costumes.

A still from "Ted Lasso"
A still from "Ted Lasso" Courtesy of Apple TV+

Like most years, popular TV shows and movies are proving to be the inspiration behind 2022 Halloween costumes.

A new report from Google released on Friday shows the top trending, top searched and breakout searches this last week related to Halloween costume searches. 

The company has seen that “Encanto costume” was one of the biggest breakout searches worldwide. The animated Disney film premiered last November and has resonated with fans for its catchy soundtrack and plot centering on the magical Madrigals family. 

Google also saw breakout Halloween costume searches for Apple TV+’s hit comedy “Ted Lasso,” which increased in interest by 550 percent, Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” which increased by 400 percent and Marvel’s “She-Hulk,” which increased by 80 percent. 

For its top trending costumes, the top spot was taken by “The Wizard of Oz” character Dorothy, which has been a popular Halloween costume since the beloved film debuted in 1939. Dorothy is followed by the perennial ghost costume, which is then followed by costumes inspired by “The Purge” horror films. 

The ranking is then rounded out by costumes inspired by the “Kill Bill” films, Ghostface costumes, Walter White from “Breaking Bad,” a skeleton costume, costumes inspired by the film “Pretty Woman,” Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho” and the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz.” 

Google also looked at the most searched Halloween costumes throughout September. The ranking was led by the perennial witch costume, then followed by “Spider-Man,” dinosaur, “Stranger Things,” fairy, pirate, rabbit, cheerleader, cowboy and Harley Quinn. 

The report also indicated the top searched Halloween makeup looks, with zombie makeup leading the ranking. It was followed by skeleton makeup, clown makeup, witch makeup and vampire makeup. 

For couples costumes, Google saw the most interest in Bonnie and Clyde. The couple was followed by Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch,” Thing 1 and Thing 2 from “The Cat in the Hat,” Velma and Daphne from the “Scooby-Doo” series and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum from “Alice in Wonderland.” 

