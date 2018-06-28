FASHION AND CARS: Porsche and its sister company Porsche Design have teamed to open a “Porsche Studio” retail venue in the heart of Milan’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping area.

The new format, which is already present in Sylt, Germany, as well as in Beirut and Cape Town, combines the brand’s prestigious automotive offering with Porsche Design’s collections of ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods, watches and high-tech devices.

Inside the store, which occupies a 4,306-square-foot space formerly housing the Porsche Design flagship inaugurated in 2014, visitors can discover the German company’s sport cars, customize and buy their favorite models, as well as shopping the Porsche Design products. These include the new “1919 Datetimer 70Y Porsche Sports Car Limited Edition,” an exclusive watch launched this year to celebrate Porsche’s 70th anniversary.

“At Porsche we are currently working on the development of different retail projects, which are focused on an emotional approach and which are able to guarantee extraordinary experiences for our customers,” said Porsche AG sales and marketing director Detlev von Platen. “With the world and the international lifestyle becoming more and more urban, we realized the strategic importance of opening key locations in the center of the most important cities in the world, also in order to attract a younger customer base, not only with products but also with engaging experiences.”

According to von Platen, Italy, where Porsche will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a major event at Imola’s speedway at the end of October, is the fourth biggest European market for the automotive house.