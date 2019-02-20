Serena Williams has been named to the board of social media platform Poshmark. In addition to that role, Williams is also one of Poshmark’s five million seller stylists with the launch today of a Posh Closet for Charity.

Among the pieces for sale are the leopard caftan she wore during her 2018 photo shoot for InStyle magazine, the floral kimono she wore to the 2017 French Open and a custom-made Gucci jacket. Williams will donate the proceeds of her Posh Closet to the Yetunde Price Resource Center, a nonprofit organization she founded that offers programs for trauma victims to promote individual and community-wide healing and resiliency.

“Poshmark is disrupting retail by making shopping and selling social again. I love working with a company that gives anyone an opportunity to become an entrepreneur. I’m also excited for the community to shop my Posh Closet for Charity, which will benefit a cause that’s very important to me,” said Williams, who launched an eponymous collection in May, followed in December by an extended-size line, the Great.

“As Poshmark and its community continue to grow, it’s important that we continue to bring smart and diverse voices to the table,” said Manish Chandra, Poshmark’s founder and chief executive officer. “Poshmark was built by a community of strong, independent women like Serena, so she was a natural fit to join the board. She shares our vision for the future of social commerce and has vast business experience as a board member for companies such as Survey Monkey. She’ll be an integral voice in the decision making process. We value her perspective and her counsel in both fashion and business.”

Asked whether William and Poshmark will collaborate on products, Chandry said, “For now, we’re focusing our efforts on launching Serena’s Posh Closet for Charity.”