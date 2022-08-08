Poshmark Parties, PoshFest Coming This Month and Next

On Monday, Poshmark announced its next IRL resale party coming to New York City this month.

“Posh Party Live in NYC” is an invite-only event that will be held at The Bowery in Manhattan on Aug. 17. Leveraging Poshmark’s data insight and social gravitas, which has been key to the company since its inception, the focus will be on back-to-school trends.

Echoing the National Retail Federation’s predictions that this b-t-s season will boast a similar sales year to 2021 because of inflation, Poshmark said its searches from last week are already proven. B-t-s items like The North Face backpacks (up 80 percent), homecoming dresses (up 59 percent) and football cleats (up 52 percent) are on the mind.

The Posh Party aims to take the data, tools, resources and expertise and put it into real-time insights for its sprawling 4.5 million seller community.

“Back-to-school represents a fresh start and an opportunity for families, students and educators to prepare for the school year ahead,” Poshmark founder Manish Chandra said in a statement. “Now more than ever, consumers are weighing the balance of stylish back-to-school looks that make them feel confident with a desire to make their budgets stretch further to get the best value for their money. Poshmark sellers are heeding the call…”

Chandra will be among the New York-based resellers connecting at the event, many for the first time since the pandemic.

If the August event isn’t enough to satiate a quest for community, then consider the grander PoshFest. The two-day festival-inspired event is designed to allow entrepreneurs to network, gain insider selling tips, attend mentorship roundtables, participate in closet consultations and expert-led breakout sessions (receiving perks like free meals and swag bags included in the $279 ticket price).

PoshFest 2022 takes place Sept. 29 to 30 at the Royal Sonesta Houston in South Houston, Texas. Event highlights include an opening address by Chandra, who will deliver on company updates, and a slate of entrepreneurial sessions.

Sessions are led by Team Posh and leading Posh Ambassadors from the Poshmark community, among them Andrea Sager, Emma Coffey, Regina Barbour, Renée Suiter and Shaun Bartley. Many are six-figure earners through resale outright, and the ambassadors are chosen because of their prowess and knowledge in secondhand selling.

Panels will include “Connecting Through Content: Navigating Social Media and the Digital Landscape,” which is a bite-sized intro to Google search engine optimization and merchandising key words; “How to Manage Inventory and Source Smarter Not Harder,” which details sourcing and inventory management best practices; a “BYOB (or Building Your Own Brand) Workshop,” which informs sellers on web-based tools like Canva for brand identity, and “Scaling Your Business: Financial Forecasting and Venture Planning,” which details the legal structure of small businesses, among others.

The festival will end with a secondhand fashion show, which will be entirely live this year.