×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoey Deutch Logs On

Men's

A Look at Chicago’s Evolving Menswear Scene

Business

Proenza Schouler Tested Buyout Market

Poshmark Parties, PoshFest Coming This Month and Next

Poshmark's live resale events return to New York and Houston, where resellers get entrepreneurship crash courses, swag and more.

A confetti-strewn table has a disco
PoshFest 2022 and Poshmark Live in NYC are some of the events lined up for the resale platform. Courtesy Poshmark

On Monday, Poshmark announced its next IRL resale party coming to New York City this month.

“Posh Party Live in NYC” is an invite-only event that will be held at The Bowery in Manhattan on Aug. 17. Leveraging Poshmark’s data insight and social gravitas, which has been key to the company since its inception, the focus will be on back-to-school trends.

Echoing the National Retail Federation’s predictions that this b-t-s season will boast a similar sales year to 2021 because of inflation, Poshmark said its searches from last week are already proven. B-t-s items like The North Face backpacks (up 80 percent), homecoming dresses (up 59 percent) and football cleats (up 52 percent) are on the mind.

The Posh Party aims to take the data, tools, resources and expertise and put it into real-time insights for its sprawling 4.5 million seller community.

Related Galleries

“Back-to-school represents a fresh start and an opportunity for families, students and educators to prepare for the school year ahead,” Poshmark founder Manish Chandra said in a statement. “Now more than ever, consumers are weighing the balance of stylish back-to-school looks that make them feel confident with a desire to make their budgets stretch further to get the best value for their money. Poshmark sellers are heeding the call…”

Chandra will be among the New York-based resellers connecting at the event, many for the first time since the pandemic.

If the August event isn’t enough to satiate a quest for community, then consider the grander PoshFest. The two-day festival-inspired event is designed to allow entrepreneurs to network, gain insider selling tips, attend mentorship roundtables, participate in closet consultations and expert-led breakout sessions (receiving perks like free meals and swag bags included in the $279 ticket price).

PoshFest 2022 takes place Sept. 29 to 30 at the Royal Sonesta Houston in South Houston, Texas. Event highlights include an opening address by Chandra, who will deliver on company updates, and a slate of entrepreneurial sessions.

Sessions are led by Team Posh and leading Posh Ambassadors from the Poshmark community, among them Andrea Sager, Emma Coffey, Regina Barbour, Renée Suiter and Shaun Bartley. Many are six-figure earners through resale outright, and the ambassadors are chosen because of their prowess and knowledge in secondhand selling.

Panels will include “Connecting Through Content: Navigating Social Media and the Digital Landscape,” which is a bite-sized intro to Google search engine optimization and merchandising key words; “How to Manage Inventory and Source Smarter Not Harder,” which details sourcing and inventory management best practices; a “BYOB (or Building Your Own Brand) Workshop,” which informs sellers on web-based tools like Canva for brand identity, and “Scaling Your Business: Financial Forecasting and Venture Planning,” which details the legal structure of small businesses, among others.

The festival will end with a secondhand fashion show, which will be entirely live this year.

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Hot Summer Bags

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

SCOOP: Poshmark Has Parties, PoshFest Coming

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad