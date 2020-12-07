Post Malone and Crocs are teaming up for the fifth time in two years.

The rapper is teaming with the footwear brand to release the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II on Tuesday in a pink and black colorway. Post Malone has also helped design a set of Crocs’ charms, called Jibbitz, that includes images of grapes, hearts, rubber ducks and other images inspired by his many tattoos.

For the collection’s release, Post Malone and Crocs will surprise 5,000 fans with a free pair of the clogs. The brand has giveaways set across the world, including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Tokyo and Sydney.

“Giving away 5,000 shoes is how I’m saying ‘thank you,’ to my fans,” Post Malone said in a statement. “Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I’m excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember.”

The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II will be available on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. EST at Crocs stores and online. The shoes will retail for $59.99 and the Jibbitz charms are sold separately for $11.99.

Post Malone has long been a fan of the brand and started collaborating with Crocs in 2018. His previous designs include a devil-motif pattern, a yellow shoe with a barbed wire image and a black and blue camouflage pattern.

While its partnership with Post Malone is its most extensive, Crocs has teamed with many other celebrities, including most recently with Justin Bieber, who helped design a yellow pair of clogs inspired by his Drew House fashion label. Crocs has also worked with Luke Combs, Bad Bunny and Takashi Murakami, among others.

Crocs has partnered with several major fashion brands over the years, including Christopher Kane, Balenciaga and Alife.

