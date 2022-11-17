Post Malone and Takashi Murakami Collaborate on Vibrant Capsule Collection Celebrating ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Album

Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk is releasing a collaboration with multiplatinum recording artist Post Malone and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

The limited-edition capsule, titled TMKK x Post Malone, celebrates Post Malone’s fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

TMKK x Post Malone

The TMKK x Post Malone collaboration features Murakami’s signature flowers, with items including T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats and drinking items, such as mugs and beer koozies. The collection features a minimalist black and white palette with vibrant pops of blue, green and yellow. One design features Post Malone’s diamond grill amid butterflies as a nod to his album cover.

Post Malone performing in a TMKK x Post Malone T-shirt. RK

Murakami is known for his collaborations with other musicians. In the past, he has partnered with Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish and Drake. He’s also worked with fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton, Vans and Supreme.

“Even though Post Malone’s music can be moody and melancholic, a mirror of his true self, some would say…underneath it all — he’s got such an imaginative and colorful aesthetic,” Murakami said in a statement. “My inspiration for the capsule came entirely from him. From the start, he clearly understood what he wanted from both the art and design.”

Takashi Murakami and Post Malone RK

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” album was released this summer and debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200. Its tracks have earned 128 million on-demand streams. Four of Post Malone’s albums have gone top five on the U.S. Billboard 200.

The limited-edition collection drops on Nov. 21 on the Ntwrk app. Price points for the collection range between $30 and $135. The capsule collection is also currently available in exclusive colorways at Ntwrk’s new pop-up shop at 441 North Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.