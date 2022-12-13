×
Prabal Gurung and Aurora James Elected Vice Chairs of the CFDA

They will start Jan. 1 when Thom Browne assumes his role as chairman.

Prabal Gurung and Aurora James
Prabal Gurung and Aurora James Courtesy

The Council of Fashion Designers of America unanimously elected Prabal Gurung and Aurora James as vice chairs, Maria Cornejo as secretary, and Stacey Bendet Eisner as treasurer at its semiannual board meeting Tuesday.

They will start their roles on Jan. 1 when Thom Browne assumes his post as chairman of the CFDA.

As reported, Browne succeeds Tom Ford, who finished his three-year term on May 31. Since then, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, has been serving as interim chair of the CFDA.

Previously, Tracy Reese was vice chair, Vera Wang was secretary, and Stan Herman was treasurer.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first in-person one since the outbreak of COVID-19 and was held at Veronika’s restaurant on Park Avenue South in New York.

In addition, Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali and Reed Krakoff were reelected as CFDA board members.

There are 18 people on the CFDA’s board, who serve six-year terms.

The CFDA, which celebrated its 60th anniversary this year, has 450 members, consisting of women’s, men’s, jewelry and accessories designers. Its mission is to strengthen the impact of American fashion in the global economy.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

