Prabal Gurung Partners With Etsy for Home Décor Collection

Prabal Gurung is taking his colorful approach to design to the home décor category.

The fashion designer is partnering with Etsy on a limited-edition home décor collection inspired by wanderlust and traveling that debuts today through the shopping platform. Gurung codesigned the collection with 11 Etsy artisans based all over the world, including the U.S., India, Germany and England.

“I like the idea of different people from different parts of the world sharing their stories,” Gurung said about the collaboration. “Collaboration with creative people, it gives way to new ideas and sometimes it comes in the product and sometimes it comes in the process, so you walk away always feeling like you learned something new.”

Gurung infused his affinity for bold colors in the collection, which includes tie-dye, multicolored and printed offerings like throw pillows, vases, table linens, candles, dinner plates, cocktail napkins, planters and other home décor items. Gurung has released home décor items through his line in the past, but this is his first complete homeware collection.

The fashion designer said some of his favorite pieces from the collection include the tie-dye candles made in collaboration with Hamburg, Germany-based artisan Alenka von Engelhardt, the dried floral arrangements made with California-based artisan Nancy Lobo and the floral embroidered face masks he worked on with Nagpur, India-based embroiderer Alifiya.

“Partnering with small business owners is significant,” Gurung said. “I myself am an independent brand, so I know how important it is to feel seen and validated and to be given the opportunity to show yourself and your vision to the entire world. The ability to amplify an independent voice and point of view through this partnership has been very exciting.”

Gurung has always been interested in home décor for himself, but stated that the pandemic has made him and many others reassess how they’re looking at the way they decorate their homes.

“In this particular moment, what’s become really important is that your home is your own sanctuary,” he said. “It’s not only the place where you sleep and eat, but it’s actually where you rejuvenate. An inanimate object, oftentimes we take it for granted. I would say with love and attention it can bring us joy and at this moment for us, joy is what we’re all seeking.”

Gurung’s limited-edition home décor collection with Etsy is available now on the shopping platform and ranges in price from $28 to $124.

