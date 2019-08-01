Creative Artists Agency has signed New York designer Prabal Gurung for representation.

Born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, Gurung launched his women’s collection in February 2009, merging the glamour and handcraft of the East with the practicality of modern American sportswear.

His designs have been worn by Oprah Winfrey, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and the Duchess of Cambridge. In 2010, he won the Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award, and in 2011, he won the CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear.

Gurung has been vocal in the conversation about fashion and feminism, diversity and inclusion, notably sending out a finale of feminist T-shirts at his Fall 2017 runway show held shortly after the first Women’s March (a portion of proceeds from the tees supported women’s charities), and hosting Gloria Steinem at his spring 2018 show (it was the author and feminist icon’s first), which featured a diverse cast of all-size models. In 2011, he established the Shikshya Foundation Nepal to provide education and opportunity to underprivileged children.

Gurung collaborated with Target in 2013, with MAC Cosmetics in 2014, with Toms to support his foundation in 2016 and launched a capsule collection with plus-size retailer Lane Bryant in 2017.

CAA has been on a roll in the fashion space, helping to launch Lady Gaga’s beauty line with Amazon, Margot Robbie’s partnering with Chanel and more.