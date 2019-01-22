For Prabal Gurung fans, the company is offering a fashion week sweepstakes for free tickets to the fall fashion show on Feb. 10 at Spring Studios. The show takes place at 7 p.m.

Every Prabal Gurung purchase made online (prabalgurung.com) and in-store (367 Bleecker Street in New York) enters the customer to win two free tickets to the show.

It’s the first time Gurung has made this offer. The sweepstakes began Jan. 22 and continues through Feb. 5. The winner will be contacted on Feb. 6.

Born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, Gurung graduated from Parsons The New School for Design. After beginning at Cynthia Rowley and Bill Blass, Gurung launched his eponymous collection in February 2009 with a philosophy of encompassing modern luxury, style and glamour. His designs have been worn by Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge, among others.