French Champagne house Perrier-Jouët refers to its cuvées or vintages in fashion lingo, comparing them to silk lace and citing their floral and intricate style. It should come as no surprise then that Perrier-Jouët tapped Prabal Gurung to design a bottle and Champagne flutes, the first in a series of designer collaborations. The bubbly will be served at tonight’s CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in Gurung’s flutes.

Perrier-Jouët in 1902 became associated with Art Nouveau when a swirl of Japanese anemone were engraved on a bottle. Gurung, who said the brand’s bottles “look like works of art,” rendered the delicate anemone flower in his bold hues, infusing the design with new energy.

The designer said he was inspired by the beauty and elegance of Perrier-Jouët’s signature flower. “We wanted to bring our brand ideal — that we’re stronger in color — to the design, so we juxtaposed our bright-hued floral with the delicate Perrier-Jouët anemone to celebrate who we both are and what we stand for together. The colors are a metaphor for our inclusive ethos and represent the way I want the world to look.

“Flowers have always been my favorite print to design with,” Gurung said. “They’re beautiful and highlight the strength of femininity. Bringing our signature bright colors and textures together with the elegance of the Perrier-Jouët anemone is a wonderful marriage of history and modernity. They really gave us creative freedom. It’s always fun to bring our brand to life beyond ready-to-wear.”

A 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards limited-edition Prabal Gurung for Perrier-Jouët gift set with two Champagne flutes and bottle of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rose is available on Drinks & Co.

Perrier-Jouët is supporting Gurung’s Shikshya Foundation Nepal, which has provided comprehensive education to more than 300 Nepalese children since 2011 and impacted more than 15,000 lives.